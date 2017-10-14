Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Registers two helpers in victory
Werenski assisted on two of his team's three goals in a 3-1 win over the Rangers on Friday.
These counted as Werenski's first assists of the season. Naturally, his points will mostly come through assists -- he is a power-play quarterback, after all -- but the American rearguard potted an impressive 11 goals as a rookie last year, so it's not likely that scoring will be lost on him in 2017-18.
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Scores in Opening Night win•
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Preparing for 2017-18•
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Officially named finalist for Calder Trophy•
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Out for remainder of postseason•
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Suffers ugly face injury•
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Makes playoff debut in Wednesday's loss•
