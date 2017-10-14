Werenski assisted on two of his team's three goals in a 3-1 win over the Rangers on Friday.

These counted as Werenski's first assists of the season. Naturally, his points will mostly come through assists -- he is a power-play quarterback, after all -- but the American rearguard potted an impressive 11 goals as a rookie last year, so it's not likely that scoring will be lost on him in 2017-18.