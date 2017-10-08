Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Bags two apples in win
Pietrangelo collected two assists -- one of which was a power-play helper -- in Saturday's 4-2 home win over the Stars.
Between the pair of goals he had Opening Night against the Penguins and the damage he inflicted on the Stars in this latest showing, Pietrangelo is certifiably hot to start the season. Make sure he's locked and loaded in any fantasy format.
