Blues' Chad Johnson: Gets starting nod Tuesday
Johnson will be between the pipes at home against the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Johnson will make just his fourth appearance in the crease for the Blues this season. Starter Jake Allen's struggles in the net -- he is 4-3-3 with a 3.99 GAA -- likely were a determining factor in given Johnson a look. If the 32-year-old can put together a solid outing, there is a chance he could challenge Allen for more minutes this season.
