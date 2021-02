Parayko scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Parayko's tally 2:17 into the third period was the last of the game, as he gave the Blues extra insurance. It was the blueliner's first goal of the season -- he's added four assists, 16 hits, 15 blocked shots and 18 shots on net through nine outings.