Parayko scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Senators.

Parayko was able to close out an 18-game goal drought dating back to Feb. 11 versus Montreal. The blueliner has been shooting the puck more of late, registering 12 shots in his last five outings. As such, he almost certainly will get that 11th goal to set a new career high after having recorded 10 goals twice in his career.