Parayko recorded an assist, two shots on net, two hits and two blocked shots across 24:06 of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win versus the Kings.

Parayko posted at least 23 assists in each of the previous two seasons, but he's pacing to miss that mark by a wide margin this season with just 10 assists through 48 games. However, he has already scored eight goals, which is just two scores shy of his career high. His offensive output will be inconsistent as long as he's left off the power play.