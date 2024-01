Parayko posted an assist, a shot on net and three blocked shots across 19:24 of ice time in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

Parayko continues to log big minutes on the blue line despite being left out of the power-play rotation. His upside is certainly limited because of his lack of power-play minutes, and the 30-year-old has posted just 14 points through 43 games.