Parayko registered an assist and blocked four shots in Sunday's 6-5 shootout win over the Ducks.

Parayko has two helpers over his last eight outings. The 30-year-old defenseman assisted on Zachary Bolduc's goal just 11 seconds into Sunday's game. Parayko is up to 26 points, 150 shots on net, 109 hits, 205 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 78 appearances. He's been as steady as ever defensively, though his scoring production is low enough to put him on the fringe of fantasy relevance -- he carries more value in formats that reward physical play.