Parayko supplied a goal and four blocked shots in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Canadiens.

Parayko is doing his best to get pucks in the net, as nine of his 20 points have been goals behind a robust 9.1 shooting percentage. The 30-year-old defenseman also has 135 blocked shots through 51 games, which gives fantasy mangers counting on him for defensive contributions an extra boost, albeit not enough to offset the fact that Parayko is largely left off the power play.