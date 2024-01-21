Parayko scored the game-winning, shorthanded goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Capitals.

On the penalty kill early in the first period, Parayko intercepted a pass in the defensive zone and took the puck down the ice, sneaking a wrist shot by Charlie Lindgren. It was enough to secure the win for the Blues because of Jordan Binnington's 18-save shutout. This was the first shorthanded goal of Parayko's career. Parayko now has eight goals this season through 44 games, and he's just two goals short of tying his career high.