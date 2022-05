Parayko scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added an assist, went plus-2 and blocked four shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Wild in Game 6.

Parayko set up Nick Leddy on the opening goal and then added the empty-netter to secure the win. The 29-year-ol Parayko finished the first round with a goal and three assists in six appearances. The defenseman added 18 blocked shots, five hits, 12 shots on net and a plus-6 rating as one of the Blues' most trusted blueliners.