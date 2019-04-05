Blues' Colton Parayko: Saturday status up in the air
Head coach Craig Berube said he's not sure if Parayko (undisclosed) will play Saturday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Berube also noted that it's "just a rest thing," which would indicate that Parayko will be ready for the Blues' postseason run. More information on the Alberta native's availability for the regular season finale should surface closer to puck drop.
