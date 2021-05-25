Perron (COVID-19 protocols) told reporters he probably would have been cleared to play if the Blues had extended the series to a Game 5, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Perron -- who also confirmed he tested positive despite having been vaccinated -- missed all four games in the first-round series against the Avs. Prior to being sidelined, the 32-year-old winger was red hot with six goals and 10 assists in his previous 11 outings, including five power-play points. Perron should continue to fill a top-nine role for the Blues heading into next season in addition to logging minutes with the man advantage. As such, he could be a nice late-round pickup in season-long formats as a potential 20-goal scorer.