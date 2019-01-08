Blues' David Perron: Sports seven-game point streak

Perron scored an empty-net goal in Monday's win over the Flyers.

Although it was a cheap goal into an unprotected net, Perron now has a point in seven straight games (three goals, seven assists) and 14 points in the last 13. He's on pace for a career-high 29 goals, although it should be noted his 21.9 shooting percentage may not be sustainable over a full season.

