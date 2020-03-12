Barbashev had a goal, four hits and two shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Barbashev actually tallied the goal Feb. 11, prior to Jay Bouwmeester suffering a cardiac episode that resulted in the game being rescheduled. Bizarre scoring quirk aside, Barbashev will officially get credit for it now, which gives him 26 points in 69 appearances this year. That matches his career high from last season. The Russian forward has added 144 hits and 75 shots on net.