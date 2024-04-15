Barbashev scored Vegas' first goal as the team rallied to grab a 4-3 overtime win against Colorado.
Barbashev scored early in the third period, starting a three-goal run that pushed the game into overtime. The tough forward hadn't registered a point in four games prior to Sunday. Still, the tally brings him to 19 goals and 45 points in 80 games this season.
