Barbashev notched an assist and seven hits in Monday's 4-3 win over the Stars in Game 1.

Barbashev was limited to one goal over the final seven games of the regular season. The 28-year-old winger continues to play on the top line, but as a more physical forward, his offense is likely to be streaky in that role. He had 45 points, 122 shots on net, 179 hits, 42 PIM and a plus-15 rating in 82 regular-season outings.