Barbashev registered an assist and eight hits in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 4.

Barbashev has an assist in three of the Golden Knights' four playoff games so far. He's added 25 hits and a plus-2 rating, offering a heavy physical game in addition to his solid offense. Barbashev continues to play alongside Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault in a top-six role.