Barbashev scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 4-1 win over Winnipeg.

Barbashev tallied the eventual game-winner late in the third period, firing a backhander past Connor Hellebuyck to put Vegas ahead 2-1. Barbashev would add a second goal later in the frame with an empty-netter. The 28-year-old winger now has four goals in his last five contests. He's up to 18 goals and 24 points through 73 games this season.