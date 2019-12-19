Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Expected to play Saturday
According to coach Craig Berube, there's a "good chance" that Barbashev (upper body) will return to the lineup Saturday against San Jose, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
All signs currently point to Barbashev rejoining the lineup against the Sharks, but the Blues will undoubtedly update his status if that changes prior to puck drop. The 24-year-old has picked up five goals and 15 points in 34 games this campaign, making him a decent plug-and-play option in deeper fantasy leagues.
