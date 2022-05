Barbashev picked up an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 5.

Barbashev ended a five-game point drought with the secondary helper on Tyler Bozak's game-winning tally in overtime. The assist was Barbashev's second point in 11 playoff outings -- he's yet to get involved much on offense. The 26-year-old has added 30 hits, 13 shots on net and a minus-6 rating while mainly seeing third-line usage as a physical presence.