Barbashev recorded an assist and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Barbashev picked up his first point in four games since he returned from an ankle injury that cost him 18 contests. The Russian forward has generates seven points, 27 shots on net, 26 hits and a plus-5 rating through 21 appearances this year. He's locked in to a bottom-six role, so Barbashev isn't likely to carry much fantasy appeal.