Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Suspended for Game 6
Barbashev has been suspended for Sunday's Game 6 clash with the Bruins due to an illegal check he delivered to the head of Boston's Marcus Johansson during Game 5 on Thursday.
The fact that Johansson wasn't injured in the collision doesn't seem to have factored into the department's decision to not let Barbashev play Sunday. With the winger off the ice, Robby Fabbri figures to slot into the lineup for Game 6.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...