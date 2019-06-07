Barbashev has been suspended for Sunday's Game 6 clash with the Bruins due to an illegal check he delivered to the head of Boston's Marcus Johansson during Game 5 on Thursday.

The fact that Johansson wasn't injured in the collision doesn't seem to have factored into the department's decision to not let Barbashev play Sunday. With the winger off the ice, Robby Fabbri figures to slot into the lineup for Game 6.