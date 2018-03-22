Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Scores both goals in win

Schwartz tied the game in the third period and won it in overtime, lifting his squad to a 2-1 victory over Boston on Wednesday.

It's a shame that Schwartz had to miss 20 games with an ankle injury, because if he hadn't, there's a good chance he'd be in the top 25 in the league in points. He's averaging a point per game for the first time in his career and still has a chance to beat his career high of 63 points.