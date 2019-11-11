Blues' Jamie McGinn: Secures tryout with Blues
McGinn signed a professional tryout agreement with the Blues on Monday.
Alex Steen (ankle) and Vladimir Tarasenko (shoulder) both have long-term injuries, and it appears general manager Doug Armstrong is going to afford McGinn and Troy Brouwer a shot at making the team before calling up prospects such as Jordan Kyrou or Klim Kostin from the minors. McGinn, 31, suited up in 19 games for the Panthers last season and recorded four goals and seven points while dishing out 34 hits. If he can stick with the Blues, he'll likely remain in the bottom six, and fantasy gamers can safely look past him in both redraft and dynasty formats.
