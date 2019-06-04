Blues' Jordan Binnington: Bounces back in Game 4
After being pulled in Game 3, Binnington turned in a strong performance Monday, stopping 21 of 23 shots in a 4-2 win over the Bruins in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Binnington continues to be unrivalled in his ability to bounce back from bad performances, a remarkable trait to have as a goaltender. The 25-year-old prodigy now sports a 14-9 record in the playoffs, to go along with a 2.52 GAA and .909 save percentage. If the Blues are to return to Boston and upset the Bruins at home, they're going to need Binnington at his absolute best. Monday's outing suggests he's primed and ready to deliver the goods Thursday.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Looking for bounce-back performance•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Pulled from Game 3•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Seeking second straight win•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Tames Bruins in Boston•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Looking to rebound in Game 2•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Overpowered in Game 1•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...