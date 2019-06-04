After being pulled in Game 3, Binnington turned in a strong performance Monday, stopping 21 of 23 shots in a 4-2 win over the Bruins in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Binnington continues to be unrivalled in his ability to bounce back from bad performances, a remarkable trait to have as a goaltender. The 25-year-old prodigy now sports a 14-9 record in the playoffs, to go along with a 2.52 GAA and .909 save percentage. If the Blues are to return to Boston and upset the Bruins at home, they're going to need Binnington at his absolute best. Monday's outing suggests he's primed and ready to deliver the goods Thursday.