Binnington will patrol the crease in Tuesday's home clash with Edmonton, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington continues to dominate in his first taste of NHL action, as he has racked up a 17-4-1 record with five shutouts and a 1.77 GAA in 24 appearances. The 25-year-old has never faced Connor McDavid, but has been unphased in matchups with the likes of Sidney Crosby, John Tavares or Nikita Kucherov.