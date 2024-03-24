Binnington made 30 saves in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Wild.

He was the busier of the two netminders, facing 34 shots to Marc-Andre Fleury's 27, but after a wobbly second period that saw him get beaten three times, Binnington rallied over the final 20-plus minutes. The 30-year-old goalie has given up four tallies in three of his last five starts, but through eight outings in March he's still gone 5-3-0 with a 2.46 GAA and .926 save percentage. Saturday's win was the 25th of the season for Binnington, the third time in his career he's reached that mark.