Binnington (undisclosed) suffered an injury in Saturday's Game 3 versus the Avalanche, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Binnington was run into by Avalanche center Nazem Kadri and Blues defenseman Calle Rosen as the two players competed for a rebound in front of the net. There was contact with Binnington's head on the play, which is never a good sign. Ville Husso replaced him in goal.