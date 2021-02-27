Binnington will guard the road goal in Saturday's game versus the Sharks, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Injuries have piled up and Binnington's record has suffered as a result, posting a 1-4-0 record over his last five starts. However, the 27-year-old posted a .906 save percentage and a 2.47 GAA in that stretch. The matchup against the Sharks (7-8-2) is certainly intriguing, as they've scored just 2.53 goals per game.
