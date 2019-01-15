Blues' Jordan Binnington: Starting in New York
Binnington will patrol the crease in Tuesday's road game against the Islanders, NHL.com's Brian Compton reports.
Binnington has been razor sharp recently, picking up three consecutive victories while posting a superb 0.64 and .974 save percentage over that span. The 25-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in and secure his fourth win of the season in a road matchup with an Islanders team that's averaging 3.05 goals per game at home this campaign, 20th in the NHL.
