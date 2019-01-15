Binnington will patrol the crease in Tuesday's road game against the Islanders, NHL.com's Brian Compton reports.

Binnington has been razor sharp recently, picking up three consecutive victories while posting a superb 0.64 and .974 save percentage over that span. The 25-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in and secure his fourth win of the season in a road matchup with an Islanders team that's averaging 3.05 goals per game at home this campaign, 20th in the NHL.