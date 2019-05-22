Binnington allowed only one goal on 26 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks in Game 6.

After allowing 12 goals in the first three games of the series, Binnington stopped 75 of the final 77 shots he faced, winning three straight games to book the Blues' ticket to the Stanley Cup Finals. Binnington has a 2.37 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 19 games in the postseason. He's shown a trend of improving later in series, never allowing more than two goals in Game 5 or later.