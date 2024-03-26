Binnington stopped 32 of 34 shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to Vegas.

After allowing a goal to Pavel Dorofeyev early in the first period, Binnington rebounded to turn in a stellar performance, blanking the Golden Knights through the remainder of regulation. However, Jonathan Marchessault would score the winning goal 49 seconds into overtime, sticking Binnington with a hard-luck loss. The 30-year-old netminder had won three of four starts prior to Monday, sporting a .918 save percentage in that span. He's now 25-19-4 on the season with a .912 save percentage and 2.83 GAA. The Blues will look to bounce back Thursday at home versus Calgary.