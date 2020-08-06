Binnington will patrol the crease during Thursday's round-robin clash with the Golden Knights, Alex Ferrario of 101 ESPN reports.

Binnington was fantastic in Sunday's round-robin opener against the Avalanche, making 36 saves on 38 shots, but he ultimately suffered his first loss of the postseason thanks to a buzzer-beating score by Colorado's Nazem Kadri. The 27-year-old backstop will attempt to pick up his first win of the postseason in a matchup with a formidable Vegas offense that just potted five goals in its 5-3 round-robin win over the Stars on Monday.