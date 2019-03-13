Blues' Jordan Kyrou: Summoned by parent club
The Blues recalled Kyrou from AHL San Antonio on Wednesday.
St. Louis is currently dealing with several injuries at forward, so Kyrou will round out the big club's depth up front for the foreseeable future. The 20-year-old rookie has been highly productive in the minors this season, racking up 16 goals and 43 points in 44 contests.
