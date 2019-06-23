Blues' Jordan Nolan: Inks one-year deal with St. Louis
Nolan signed a one-year, two-way contract worth $700,000 with the Blues on Sunday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Nolan got a $700,000 birthday gift from his team with this contract, as the veteran forward turned 30 years old Sunday. He tallied just two assists in 14 NHL contests last year, splitting time between St. Loius and AHL San Antonio.
