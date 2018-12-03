Blues' Jordan Nolan: Gets callup
Nolan was brought up from AHL San Antonio on Monday.
The veteran signed a deal with the Blues this offseason, but was waived before the season began, landing him in the AHL. The 29-year-old has never had more than 10 points in a season, and is really only being called up for depth with the Blues recently hit by injury.
