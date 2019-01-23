Blues' Jordan Nolan: Bumped down a rank
Nolan was reassigned to AHL San Antonio on Wednesday.
The Blues made a series of transactions ahead of Wednesday's game against the Ducks -- it's the final contest before the All-Star break -- with Nolan and Jordan Kyrou moving back to the AHL to support the big club activating Tyler Bozak (concussion) and Zach Sanford (concussion) from injured reserve. Obviously, Nolan won't be able to help fantasy owners away from the NHL, but he could return to the top level in February if the Notes require his gritty presence following the break.
