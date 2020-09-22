The Blues loaned Kostin to Avangard Omsk of the KHL on Tuesday

Kostin spent the majority of the 2019-20 campaign in the minors, tallying 13 goals and 30 points while racking up 59 PIM in 48 games with San Antonio, but he also appeared in four contests with the big club, potting his first career NHL goal during that span. The 2017 first-round pick will head to Russia for now, but he'll be recalled ahead of St. Louis' training camp and should have a decent chance of securing a spot on the Blues' Opening Night roster.