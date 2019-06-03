Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Back in action
Sundqvist has served his one-game suspension and will return to the lineup for Monday's Game 4 against the Bruins.
The Blues will be happy to have Sundqvist back in their lineup Monday, as he's one of their best penalty killers, and the Bruins just racked up five power-play goals in Saturday's blowout 7-2 Game 3 victory. The 25-year-old Swede, who's notched four goals and nine points in 21 games this postseason, will likely center St. Louis' fourth line while at even strength during Game 4.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...