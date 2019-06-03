Sundqvist has served his one-game suspension and will return to the lineup for Monday's Game 4 against the Bruins.

The Blues will be happy to have Sundqvist back in their lineup Monday, as he's one of their best penalty killers, and the Bruins just racked up five power-play goals in Saturday's blowout 7-2 Game 3 victory. The 25-year-old Swede, who's notched four goals and nine points in 21 games this postseason, will likely center St. Louis' fourth line while at even strength during Game 4.