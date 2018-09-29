Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: In danger of assignment
Sundqvist has one assist and a minus-1 rating through four preseason games.
Sundqvist entered training camp with little job security after notching five points in 42 NHL games last season. Prospects Samuel Blais, Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas all entered camp and have proven they can hang with the big club, so Sundqvist could be on the chopping block due to a numbers game.
