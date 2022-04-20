Buchnevich recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

Buchnevich opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the first period, before adding an assist on a Robert Thomas goal in the second. The 27-year-old winger extended his point streak to eleven games, recording seven goals and 13 assists over that span. Buchnevich has now surpassed 70 points for the first time in his career, totaling 28 goals and 43 assists on the season.