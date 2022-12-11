Buchnevich (lower body) will miss Sunday's game against the Avalanche, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

It'll be the third game Buchnevich has missed with a lower-body injury. The 27-year-old winger had been playing well before the injury with three goals and an assist in his previous three contests. Buchnevich is up to nine goals and 11 assists through 20 games this season. Will Bitten will likely slot back into the lineup with Josh Leivo moving into a top-six role.