Thomas dished out an assist during Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

The Blues have high hopes for their 2017 first-round pick, and he showed a spark in the third game. Thomas entered the zone and made a deceptive pass to Ivan Barbashev, who dished it to Joel Edmundson for the Blues' third goal of the game. The 19-year-old is on an unofficial nine-game tryout, as the team can send him back to juniors after that span if they're unsatisfied with his work. This is a good start for his bid.