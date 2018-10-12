Blues' Robert Thomas: Secures first NHL point
Thomas dished out an assist during Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flames.
The Blues have high hopes for their 2017 first-round pick, and he showed a spark in the third game. Thomas entered the zone and made a deceptive pass to Ivan Barbashev, who dished it to Joel Edmundson for the Blues' third goal of the game. The 19-year-old is on an unofficial nine-game tryout, as the team can send him back to juniors after that span if they're unsatisfied with his work. This is a good start for his bid.
