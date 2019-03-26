Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Scores game winner

O'Reilly lit the lamp in Monday's win over the Golden Knights.

O'Reilly corralled a stretch pass from Jay Bouwmeester and quickly wristed a shot past Malcolm Subban to put the Blues up 2-1 late in the second period. That lead held and Zach Sanford added insurance in the third frame. O'Reilly now has 27 goals on the season -- just one short of his career high set with the Avalanche in 2013-14.