Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Scores game winner
O'Reilly lit the lamp in Monday's win over the Golden Knights.
O'Reilly corralled a stretch pass from Jay Bouwmeester and quickly wristed a shot past Malcolm Subban to put the Blues up 2-1 late in the second period. That lead held and Zach Sanford added insurance in the third frame. O'Reilly now has 27 goals on the season -- just one short of his career high set with the Avalanche in 2013-14.
More News
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Dishes apple in loss•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Breaks through points barrier•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Picks up two points in road loss•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Lights lamp in overtime•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Thrives on power play in win•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Will shatter career highs•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...