O'Reilly had two assists and four shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks in Game 3.

O'Reilly had a had in David Perron's second-period tally as well as Brayden Schenn's game-winner in overtime. The 29-year-old O'Reilly also went 20-for-31 in faceoffs in the contest. He's amassed a goal and five helpers in six postseason games, including three points in his last two outings.