O'Reilly scored a goal and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

O'Reilly got the Blues on the board at 18:08 of the first period, tying the game at 1-1 with his second shorthanded goal of the year. The star center has 24 tallies and 51 points through 52 contests overall. He's added 117 shots on net, a plus-23 rating and 11 power-play points this season.