Blais scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Blais gave the Blues a lifeline at 4:39 of the third period, but Max Pacioretty answered 2:46 later to restore a two-goal lead for Vegas. The 24-year-old Blais is up to three goals, seven points, 14 shots on net and 49 hits through 18 contests. The Quebec native provides physicality in the middle six, but it doesn't come with much of a scoring punch.