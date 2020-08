Blais (undisclosed) was on the ice for Friday's game-day skate, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

It's unclear what this means for Blais availability against the Cancuks in Game 2 on Friday, so fantasy players should probably consider him a game-time call, at best. If the winger does suit up, he'll no doubt be eager to break out of his 19-game goal drought dating back to Feb. 4 versus Carolina.