Blais was recalled from AHL San Antonio on Friday and will report to the Blues in Tampa Bay.

Blais had an excellent preseason, so many were confused when head coach Mike Yeo kept 19-year-old Tage Thompson on the roster in lieu of Blais. Yeo's philosophy is that he would rather have a young prospect playing in the AHL and developing than playing a bottom-six role or being a healthy scratch nightly. This bodes well for Blais' chances of suiting up Saturday against the Lightning, especially since he scored three goals and added a helper through two AHL games.